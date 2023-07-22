'I just lost my baby': Pregnant woman killed, 4 shot at birthday party in Houston park, mom says

A five-month pregnant woman was shot and killed at a birthday party in Margaret Jenkins Park in Houston's Sunnyside, her family says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pregnant woman was killed, and several others were shot at a birthday party near Houston's Sunnyside, according to the woman's family.

Houston police say the deadly shooting happened in Margaret Jenkins Park at about 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators believe a fight led to more than 30 shots being fired, but it's unclear what the argument what about.

"Total of 36 shots came in from (HPD's Shot Spotter) technology," Assistant Chief E. Garcia said.

Authorities say three people were taken to the hospital, including two of the suspects. A fifth person was grazed by a bullet and did not go to the hospital.

Investigators are working to find any other possible suspects.

The victim's family spoke only with ABC13 after witnessing the deadly shooting.

The family identified the victim as 21-year-old Autumn Vallian. They told Eyewitness News she was five months pregnant.

The 21-year-old's mother, Ebony Vallian, says her daughter knew the suspects. Autumn Vallian was with her friends and family, celebrating a birthday at the park when things took a turn for the worst.

"As we were getting ready to leave, they started a little commotion," Ebony Vallian said. "One (man) pulled a gun. When he pulled his gun, the other guy's girlfriend came out of her truck and came with a gun. They were talking back and forth about who would do what and however, and they started shooting at each other."

Ebony Vallian told ABC13 that her daughter was trying to leave before the argument quickly escalated. When Ebony Vallian turned around, she said her daughter was shot.

"I looked back, and my baby was down on the ground. Gone," the victim's mother said of her firstborn. "I just lost my baby. (She was) in school, trying to get a job. Trying to become something, and she's gone now."

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

