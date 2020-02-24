Traffic

Suspect hits pregnant woman in car after chase of up to 95 mph

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A high speed chase ended with a suspect hitting a pregnant woman's vehicle, deputies said.

According to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, the suspect ran a red light and crashed into three vehicles after reaching speeds up to 95 mph.

The chase began around 12:35 p.m. Monday near Hwy 249 and ended at W. Gulfbank and Airline.





One person is in custody, police said.
