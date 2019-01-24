Woman saved by 'prayer bubble' when falling tree crushed her car in Liberty County

DAYTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"I believe miracles happen every day and I truly believe I am one of them," said Denise Wilburn, whose car was crushed by a tree.

The incident happened Tuesday morning as Wilburn was driving down FM 1008, north of Dayton. She was in her car praying as she had done for many years.

"I pretty much just pray for people when they pop into my head," she said.

But in the middle of a prayer, it happened.

"All of a sudden, I saw branches coming through my windshield and a big boom," said Wilburn.

A massive oak tree split in half and fell on her car. She then spun out of control and crashed.

"I remember spinning and my seat belt so tight that I could barely move. My legs were swimming down in the floorboard," she said.

At least two good Samaritans saw the wreckage and did not expect to see anyone alive, but there she was, alive and well.

"My prayer wagon made a bubble," she said. "I was literally in a little tiny spot that had not been touched."

"I've seen people die in automobile accidents not nearly that severe I mean there was nothing left of that car except for that one little bubble where she was sitting," said Wilburn's husband.

Denise may have lost her "prayer wagon" but she believes her mission is not complete.

"I'm a prayer warrior, I pray for people," she said. "I'm gonna continue that and maybe that's why God saved my life."

Related Topics:
wind damagesurvivor storytree fallDayton
