Family of 14-year-old Cypress Boy Scout killed by falling tree sues Scouts group

EMBED </>More Videos

A Boy Scout from the Houston area is dead after a tree came crashing down on his tent at a Georgia campsite (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas --
The family of a 14-year-old Texas Boy Scout who was killed when a tree fell on his tent at a Georgia Scout camp is suing the Atlanta-area group overseeing Scout programs.

News outlets report Elijah Knight's parents, Stephen and Courtney Knight, filed the wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in state court in Cobb County, where the Boy Scouts Atlanta Area Council is headquartered.

Elijah died in June. The suit says adults on the trip ignored weather warnings and failed to direct the Cypress boy and others to shelter.

Elijah's father says in a statement that the family hopes safety improvements are made to protect other lives.

Council representatives weren't available for comment.

The Knights are asking for a jury trial and damages to be paid, but don't request a specific amount.

RELATED: 14-year-old Cypress Boy Scout killed when tree falls on tent at Georgia camp
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boy scoutsboy scouts of americachild deathlawsuitCypressGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2nd suspect charged in death of Jazmine Barnes
Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Mom dating sperm donor 12 years after having his child
Missouri City teen's wing sauce business is hot stuff
Santa Fe HS massacre suspect wants trial moved
METRORail offering free rides during Chevron Marathon
Body found in pond identified as 7-year-old boy with autism
Ride the rainbow to this unicorn-themed dessert bar in Houston
Show More
Judge Hidalgo holds first meeting
School finance reform is top priority for Texas Legislature
Lamar Miller earns Houston Texans' 5th Pro Bowl nod of 2018
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney gets $1M to settle position dispute
Kliff Kingsbury lands head coaching job with NFL's Cardinals
More News