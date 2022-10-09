1 woman, 2 men shot in crossfire after off-campus party in Prairie View, police say

Three people were shot in the crossfire while leaving an off-campus party along Pine Island in Prairie View on Sunday, according to police.

At about 2 a.m., Prairie View police officers said they responded to a shooting in the 20500 block of Pine Island, two blocks south of the party.

As crowds were leaving from the off-campus party on Wind Mill at Pine Island, witnesses told police a shooting broke out between two cars in front of the Pine Island Apartments.

One woman and two men were shot who are all believed to be in their 20s, investigators said. It is unclear if the victims were students.

Two victims were taken to the hospital by Life Flight, and the third victim to Memorial Hermann Cypress by a private vehicle.

Police told Eyewitness News on the scene that they did not have anyone in custody.

Prairie View police said they are working on getting more information in this ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

