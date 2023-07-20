Here's where 4 $1 million Powerball tickets were sold in Texas

You still have a chance to win some big money! On Friday, the $720 million Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs, but you'll need some luck.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A $1 million winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in southwest Houston. Meanwhile, three other million-dollar tickets were sold in Texas.

The lucky winner in Houston bought their ticket at a Big Shot on Bissonnet and Country Creek Street. The other three winning Texas tickets were sold in San Marcos, Pleasanton, and Forney.

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and the red Powerball was 24.

The Powerball jackpot is now reset to $20 million.

You still have a chance to win some big money, though. On Friday, the $720 million Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs, but you'll need some luck. According to The Hill, more jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold in New York than in any other state.

