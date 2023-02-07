$2 million lottery ticket sold at H-E-B in Mission Bend area

The person who won the $2 million juuuuuust missed out on that $747 million lottery jackpot. But maybe this store is a lucky place to buy a ticket?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the winning ticket for the $747 million Powerball jackpot was sold in another state, there is one Texan who gets to say they're now a multi-millionaire.

A $1 million ticket was sold at the H-E-B on Bellaire Boulevard and Highway 6, near Mission Bend, but it was a power play, so the total prize is actually $2 million. It was also a quick pick.

The winner missed the grand prize by just one number and using a multiplier.

Store officials told ABC13's Jeff Ehling that someone in the past won $25,000 playing at that H-E-B location.

Had the $2 million winner gotten the Powerball right, the store would have basked in the glory of selling a ticket to the 9th largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

But even if you don't win the grand prize, it's always a good idea to keep and check your tickets.

The winning numbers on Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball of 7.

Fifty-eight tickets were sold worth $50,000.

We may never know who exactly this Houston winner is, though.

Under HB 59, enacted in 2017, certain prize winners who win in the amount of $1 million or more may choose to remain anonymous.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday, but for a much smaller payout: $20 million.

The estimated cash value is $10.8 million.

Though, that's nothing to sneeze at if that's millions more than you had before, right?

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.