lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $620M

EMBED <>More Videos

Winning Powerball numbers: Jackpot surges again

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no tickets won the $580 million top prize in Wednesday's drawing.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were 2-7-11-17-32 Powerball:11 Multiplier 3X

With no jackpot winner, Saturday's drawing will have a top prize of $620 million, with a cash option of $446.0 million.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

You should still check your tickets from Wednesday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

WATCH: Wednesday night's Powerball drawing
EMBED More News Videos

No one matched all of Wednesday night's numbers, so the Powerball jackpot has surged again, now topping $620 million!



The New York Lottery announced Thursday that one second-prize ticket worth $1 million was sold in Brooklyn. The winning ticket was purchased at Foster Island Corporation at 9702 Foster Avenue.

Last week, a Mega Millions ticket sold in New York City matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball to win a $432 million jackpot.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Lucky in La Porte? Grocery store sells winning $25K Texas Lotto ticket
Mega Millions pauses payouts after wrong number announced
Powerball drawing yields 1 winner for $470M jackpot
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $454M
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News