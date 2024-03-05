Tomball resident claims $2 million Powerball prize at mini-mart

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone in Tomball is $2 million richer.

A resident claimed a Powerball prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2023.

The person bought the winning ticket from the Rosehill Mini Mart, located at 18402 FM 2920 Road, and has chosen to remain anonymous.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (10-11-26-27-34), but not the red Powerball (7). The Power Play number was 4.

According to the Texas Lottery, the starting Powerball grand prize is $20 million.

Texans have plenty of chances to try their luck with the Powerball draws, which happen every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.