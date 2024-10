$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Humble gas station; jackpot now sits at $478 million

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone in Humble is a whole lot richer after purchasing a Powerball ticket worth $1 million.

The jackpot for Monday night's drawing was worth $456 million, with a lump sum of $219 million.

The ticket was sold at SJ Food Mart on FM 1960 Bypass Road West.

The winner matched the five white balls but the red Powerball.

Wednesday's jackpot now sits at $478 million.

