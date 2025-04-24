Former HISD Herod Elementary principal sues HISD for $3M following 2024 termination

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new lawsuit filed by a former HISD principal demands $3 million from the district. The 13-page suit is by Dr. Jessica Berry, the former principal of Herod Elementary School.

In the lawsuit, Dr. Berry claims she raised concerns about how HISD was or was not following policies.

She said she was then pressured into signing a termination letter in exchange for money she was already owed under contract, and included a lifetime ban from ever working with HISD again.

Berry is an 11-year education veteran. She was principal at Herod for over a year before resigning for the 2023/24 school year. The Board of Managers voted to terminate her in 2024.

Dr. Berry claims abuse has been allowed to go on under Superintendent Mike Miles' leadership, including interference with her FMLA while becoming the guardian to a troubled teen and former Herod student, damage to her personal reputation, and falsified records to justify her dismissal.

Her dismissal was protested by families at her school. Now, Dr. Berry is asking for $3 million and the termination of Mike Miles and his board of managers.

Eyewitness News reporter Lileana Pearson reached out to both the district and Dr. Berry.

A spokesperson responded on behalf of Dr. Berry, who said she is not doing interviews at this time because the events leading up to the lawsuit were so traumatic.

