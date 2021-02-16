Houston-area stores left with empty shelves as power outages continue

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a sight Texans grew accustomed to seeing in the early days of the pandemic, but now, it's due to a historic winter storm.Shelves in some stores were seen empty on Monday. Though shoppers are rushing to stock up on food, the massive power outage across the state is causing serious concern inside stores.Photos submitted to Eyewitness News show a bare freezer with very few items.New information indicates that there will be a window Tuesday afternoon where the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, also known as ERCOT, hopes to get more power generation, a source at a power company tells ABC13. However, it likely won't be enough to get a lot of customers back online.Meanwhile, shoppers were seen at Lowe's in Sugar Land stocking up on winter weather supplies, such as generators and propane tanks. Though the supply is limited, stores are reportedly stocking up as soon as they sell out.If you're still looking to stock up on food or necessities, there are a few stores and businesses still open Tuesday amid the winter weather. You are advised to be careful while out on the roads, and only drive out to these stores if necessary.