These Houston-area businesses remain open during the winter storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're still looking to stock up on food or necessities, there are a few stores and businesses still open Monday amid the winter weather.

You are advised to be careful while out on the roads, and only drive out to these stores if necessary.

H-E-B

H-E-B President Scott McClelland said all Houston stores are open except for the Meyerland location. All other stores will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Randall's

The location at Holcombe will remain open until 6 p.m.

Central Market

The location on Westheimer and Weslayan will remain open until 5 p.m.

Walmart

Several stores across Texas closed due to the weather.

Raising Cane's

The location on Westheimer near Hillcroft remains open. Long lines were reported.


Burger King

Some locations remain open. Long lines were seen at one store's drive-thru during lunch time.



Please check back for more updates on store hours and openings.
businesshoustonwinter stormbusinessweatherwalmartgrocery storesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
