These Houston-area businesses remain open during the winter storm

When you’re one of the only businesses open in Houston and it’s lunch time... pic.twitter.com/luRQwlSGmh — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 15, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're still looking to stock up on food or necessities, there are a few stores and businesses still open Monday amid the winter weather.You are advised to be careful while out on the roads, and only drive out to these stores if necessary.H-E-B President Scott McClelland said all Houston stores are open except for the Meyerland location. All other stores will be open from noon to 5 p.m.The location at Holcombe will remain open until 6 p.m.The location on Westheimer and Weslayan will remain open until 5 p.m.Several stores across Texas closed due to the weather.The location on Westheimer near Hillcroft remains open. Long lines were reported.Some locations remain open. Long lines were seen at one store's drive-thru during lunch time.