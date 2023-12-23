Power outage at chemical plant in SE Houston sends heavy black smoke seen near Downtown Houston

HOSUTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A power outage at a facility in southern Houston has caused some flaring, causing smoke to be seen from miles away on Saturday afternoon.

The video above is from Houston TranStar cameras.

The TPC Group Houston power plant is located in the 8600 block of Park Place Boulevard near Highway 225.

Shortly before noon, the heavy smoke was visible in the downtown area.

A heavy plume of smoke could be seen on Houston TranStar cameras.

The plant stated on its website that there was no harm or impact to the surrounding neighborhoods.

This is a courtesy message to notify our neighbors due to a power outage at the plant there may be intermittent flaring from the facility. Our operations personnel are onsite working to safely mitigate the issue. We do not expect any impact on our employees, industrial or community neighbors.

This plant is not a stranger to incidents such as this one. There have been other plant flare-ups, including a similar situation in October 2020.

Officials did not give any additional details regarding the air quality.