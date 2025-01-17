Houston-area YouTuber arrested for allegedly kidnapping 2 women at gunpoint, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-area YouTuber Corey Pritchett was arrested for accusations that he kidnapped two women, pointed a gun at them, and then left them on the side of the road.

The 25-year-old, with nearly 4 million subscribers, is charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping for the incident that allegedly happened on Nov. 24, 2024, according to court records.

Records show Pritchett was in custody on Friday and is scheduled for another court hearing on Jan. 21.

Before his arrest, Pritchett mocked his legal troubles in a video posted on TikTok from Dubai, "Waiting for the FBI and HPD to come pick me up."

He also defended himself on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I'll kidnap my kids that I haven't been able to see since last year before I kidnap two WHITE girls that was tryna set me up and get me killed smh."

According to the three-page charging document, Pritchett allegedly met with a 19-and 20-year-old at All-En Sports Performance Gym in southwest Houston.

The encounter began innocently enough with a workout, then an ATV outing followed by bowling at an alley near Memorial City Mall.

Later, the two women told police, "There was a complete change of behavior" and that "he believes someone is after him and that he is accused of setting someone's car on fire."

Instead of taking the women home, they told police Pritchett sped west on I-10 at 100 mph, pointed a gun at them, took their phones, and said, "I'm going to (expletive) y'all and then kill y'all."

Court records state he stopped on the side of the road near Sealy, ordered them out of the car, and said, "This is your only opportunity."

The women told police they walked for an hour before someone pulled over to let them call 9-1-1.

Pritchett was charged on Dec. 26, 2024, but he had already left the country.

Police learned from social media posts that he was "leaving the country to start a new life in Dubai." HPD confirmed he took a flight to Doha on a one-way ticket on Dec. 9.

He was taken into custody on Jan. 17. It's unclear whether he turned himself in or was captured by law enforcement.