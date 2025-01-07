Houston-area YouTuber accused of holding 2 women against their will at gunpoint, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-area YouTuber Corey Pritchett has a warrant for his arrest following accusations he kidnapped two women, pointed a gun at them, and then left them on the side of the road.

The 25-year-old, with nearly 4 million subscribers, is charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping for the incident that allegedly happened on Nov. 24, 2024, according to court records.

Over the weekend, Pritchett mocked his legal troubles in a video posted on TikTok, "Waiting for the FBI and HPD to come pick me up," he said from Dubai.

He also defended himself on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I'll kidnap my kids that I haven't been able to see since last year before I kidnap two WHITE girls that was tryna set me up and get me killed smh."

According to the 3-page charging document, Pritchett met up with the two female victims, ages 19 and 20, at All-En Sports Performance Gym, located in southwest Houston. The encounter began innocently enough-first with a workout, then an ATV outing followed by bowling at an alley near Memorial City Mall.

Later, the victims told police, "There was a complete change of behavior" and that "he believes someone is after him and that he is accused of setting someone's car on fire."

Instead of taking the women home, they told police Pritchett sped west on I-10 at 100 mph, pointed a gun at them, took their phones, and said, "I'm going to (expletive) y'all and then kill y'all."

Court records state he stopped on the side of the road near Sealy, ordered them out of the car, and said, "This is your only opportunity."

The women told police they walked for an hour before someone pulled over to let them call 9-1-1.

Pritchett was charged on Dec. 26, 2024, but he had already left the country.

Police learned from social media posts that he was "leaving the country to start a new life in Dubai." HPD confirmed he took a flight to Doha on a one-way ticket on Dec. 9.

Pritchett does not have an attorney of record, and it's not clear whether he plans to return to turn himself in.

