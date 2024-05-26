5-year-old girl hurt by glass during gunfire that stemmed from fight in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for who is responsible for a shooting outside an event overnight that left a 5-year-old injured in southwest Houston.

It happened around midnight in the 7600 block of Sanford Road at Amy's Party Hall. Investigators said people were outside drinking and mingling in the parking lot of the strip mall.

Lt. T. Riley said a disturbance erupted between two parties, which resulted in gunfire.

Initally, it was believed by Houston police the victim was hit by gunfire, but in a later update on Sunday, HPD confirmed that the girl was hit by glass shattered during the shooting.

According to police, she was taken to the hospital, where she is stable.

"In that chaos, many of the people fled the scene, calling 911 on their own, causing some confusion for our responding officers. But they did get here within two minutes. They even tried to track down some suspect vehicles that turned out to also be people fleeing," Riley said.

HPD said they don't have much information about the suspects at this time.

Investigators with the Major Assault Unit will review surveillance video for leads. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

