1 injured after wrong-way driver in stolen car hits vehicle on US 59 feeder, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested on Wednesday evening after allegedly driving the wrong way on the feeder of U.S. 59 and causing a head-on crash.

According to investigators, the Humble Police Department spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to pull the driver over.

The suspect didn't stop but released a woman from the passenger side and continued driving, according to police. (edited)

Authorities told Eyewitness News that Humble PD and the Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable's Office requested a Houston Police Department helicopter to look for the suspect.

HPD said there wasn't a chase, but the suspect allegedly drove the wrong way on the northbound feeder road and collided with a Kia.

The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital, and the suspect was arrested.

Eyewitness News was at the scene, where a Humble PD cruiser was in a ditch.

Police confirmed with ABC13 that the cruiser was not involved in the wreck but got stuck in the ditch when an officer tried to cross over from the freeway to the feeder road.

