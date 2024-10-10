HPD investigating woman's death after she was found with face trauma in Greater Heights-area home

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman's death is under investigation and is being deemed suspicious after her body was reportedly found with signs of trauma earlier this week.

The Houston Police Department said the woman was found at a home in the Greater Heights area along Allston Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officers were called to the home for what initially appeared to be a suicide.

However, the woman was taken to the hospital, where doctors determined she had trauma to her body that wasn't consistent with CPR.

According to HPD, hospital staff indicated she has bruising and apparent trauma to her face.

Her death is now under investigation as police wait for autopsy results from the Harris County medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.