Woman in NE Harris Co. scared to leave home due to stray dogs: 'I can't even walk out my front door'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman in northeast Harris County says stray dogs are making her afraid to walk out her front door.

For Jenelle Hobbs, the garage door is the safest way in and out of her home these days because any activity at her front door signals her not-so-friendly, furry and four-legged neighbors.

"It's not like there is just one of them. There's four of them," Hobbs said. "I can't even walk out my front door."

Hobbs shared video from her doorbell camera showing the dogs driving her back onto her front porch recently and safely behind a gate. Another video shows her quickly pulling a neighbor's small dog to safety.

A delivery driver wasn't so lucky. He was bitten on the hand. He never saw it coming.

"If anyone comes to my gate, they're (the dogs) are on it," Hobbs said.

Hobbs said the dogs live across from her in a vacant unit and come and go through a broken window. She said she constantly warns people on foot.

"You need to go. Those dogs are aggressive and will attack," she warned two women just before her interview.

She is most concerned for the safety of her 20-month-old daughter, Ramona.

"She's my life. She's my everything," she said. "I'd like to take my daughter out in a stroller, get her out in the open, and I won't even do that. It's terrifying."

An online search showed the unit is owned by the Pine Village North Association, the homeowner's association for the townhome complex off Wild Pine near the Eastex Freeway. No one answered or responded to ABC13's calls on Monday.

A Harris County Animal Control spokesperson said they get many calls about strays in the Pine Village North neighborhood. Last Friday, they impounded one dog. It was the only one they could find, he said.

"I hope somebody comes and gets them," Hobbs, who would love to freely use her front door again, said.

Click here to report a stray or aggressive dog in your area.

Tips for staying safe around stray dogs:

Never run away

Don't make eye contact or tower over a dog

Avoid confronting a pack

Talk gently, never shout

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.