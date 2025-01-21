24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Woman killed in wrong-way crash on the intersection of Afton Way and FM-2100, sheriff says

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 3:59AM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One woman died in a wrong-way crash in Huffman on Monday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies are investigating the crash involving an 18-wheeler and a vehicle, which happened at the intersection of Afton Way and FM-2100.

Authorities say that the female driver of the vehicle veered into the wrong lane and collided head-on with the 18-wheeler. The crash is believed to involve intoxication, deputies said.

Officials say that the woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the 18-wheeler driver was taken into a hospital with minor injuries.

According to deputies, there is a fuel spill and hazmat on the scene.

