Woman killed in wrong-way crash on the intersection of Afton Way and FM-2100, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One woman died in a wrong-way crash in Huffman on Monday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Deputies are investigating the crash involving an 18-wheeler and a vehicle, which happened at the intersection of Afton Way and FM-2100.
Authorities say that the female driver of the vehicle veered into the wrong lane and collided head-on with the 18-wheeler. The crash is believed to involve intoxication, deputies said.
Officials say that the woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the 18-wheeler driver was taken into a hospital with minor injuries.
According to deputies, there is a fuel spill and hazmat on the scene.