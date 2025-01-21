Woman killed in wrong-way crash on the intersection of Afton Way and FM-2100, sheriff says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One woman died in a wrong-way crash in Huffman on Monday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies are investigating the crash involving an 18-wheeler and a vehicle, which happened at the intersection of Afton Way and FM-2100.

Authorities say that the female driver of the vehicle veered into the wrong lane and collided head-on with the 18-wheeler. The crash is believed to involve intoxication, deputies said.

Officials say that the woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and the 18-wheeler driver was taken into a hospital with minor injuries.

According to deputies, there is a fuel spill and hazmat on the scene.