Woman hit and killed after getting out of car during fight with significant other, HPD says

Houston police say a woman died after stepping out of a car and going into the road during a fight with her significant other in the Greenspoint area.

Houston police say a woman died after stepping out of a car and going into the road during a fight with her significant other in the Greenspoint area.

Houston police say a woman died after stepping out of a car and going into the road during a fight with her significant other in the Greenspoint area.

Houston police say a woman died after stepping out of a car and going into the road during a fight with her significant other in the Greenspoint area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston authorities are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car in the Greenspoint area Tuesday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, the deadly incident happened on Greens Road, near Imperial Valley Drive, at about 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said the woman, who was in her 20s, was in an argument with her significant other when she got out of the car and ran into the road.

"It's dark over here, and the driver did not see the pedestrian and ended up striking her. After he struck her, he turned into a parking lot nearby and called for help," Sgt. D. Griffiths said, adding that the woman died from her injuries at the scene.

HPD said there were no signs of impairment in the driver who hit the woman.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.