Pedestrian fatally hit by driver, before second car slams into them on East Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Six people were hospitalized after a chain-reaction crash on the East Freeway caused by a driver who fatally hit a pedestrian, according to the Houston Police Department.

The situation unfolded on the I-10 East Freeway at Federal Road just after midnight on Saturday. HPD officers responded to the area for a major vehicle accident and found one man dead at the scene.

According to authorities, the driver did not see the man, who was reportedly standing in the middle of two lanes, when she hit him.

The driver abruptly stopped, which caused another car to slam into the back of her car.

Five people were inside the second vehicle, authorities said. All were transported to the hospital for treatment but did not suffer major injuries and are expected to be OK.

The woman in the first car was also hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

Investigators said they're trying to determine why the man was in the middle of the road.