Husband charged with intoxicated manslaughter after hitting wife while reversing out driveway: HCSO

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A husband has been charged in connection with his wife's death after the Harris County Sheriff's Office said he allegedly ran her over late Friday evening in northwest Harris County.

Deputies responded to a home in the 14000 block of Autumn Mist Court shortly after 10 p.m. and found an injured woman lying underneath a 2014 red Kia Optima.

HCSO said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the man at the scene, identified as the victim's husband, was inside the car and reportedly accelerated while reversing out of his driveway, while his wife was standing on the outside.

Officials said she may have been trying to get inside the vehicle.

HCSO said the man struck his wife and continued reversing until he hit a curb and hit a tree, stopping the car on top of his wife.

SEE ALSO: Woman killed in north Houston crash, husband faces intoxication manslaughter charge

Deputies said the man was found to have been intoxicated and was arrested at the scene. He is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge, HCSO said.

Newly-elected Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare also responded to the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the HCSO's Vehicular Crimes Division.