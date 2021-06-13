fatal crash

Woman killed in north Houston crash, husband faces intoxication manslaughter charge

EMBED <>More Videos

Man faces intoxication manslaughter charge after wife killed in crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man faces intoxication manslaughter charges after a north Houston crash that killed his wife, authorities said.

It happened around midnight on Greens Road at I-45 North Freeway.

The driver was eastbound on Greens Road when he struck a pole at the intersection, according to Houston police.

His 60-year-old passenger, identified as his wife, suffered critical injuries and later died at a hospital.

Officers said the man appeared to be intoxicated and refused to cooperate with them.

"He's not making any statements," said Chuck Cornelius, an investigator with the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "He just wants to be taken to jail."

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, investigators said.

It was the first of at least two fatal crashes in the area involving suspected intoxicated drivers this weekend.

A woman was hit by a vehicle Sunday morning in the northbound main lanes of I-45 at West Road after the vehicle she was in collided with another car, police said. All three drivers involved in that crash face similar charges.

SEE MORE: 3 different drivers face charges after fatal North Freeway crash
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal crashmanslaughterwoman killeddui crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man fatally hit by concrete mixer truck on Navigation
I-10 reopens more than 3 hours after pedestrian hit and killed
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News