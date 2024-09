Woman dead after being getting shot several times in E. Harris County home, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found shot to death inside a home on Friday night in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the reported shooting in the 2400 block of Perry Street at around 11 p.m.

At the scene, authorities found the woman dead with gunshot wounds inside the residence.

What led to the shooting is unclear, and there are no reports of anyone in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.