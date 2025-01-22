Several parts of I-10 closed due to ice and snow from Louisiana/Texas state line to Florida

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Snow and ice aren't only a problem for drivers in the Houston area. The winter storm packed a punch all along the Gulf Coast.

The snow and ice also closed highways -- including more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) of the nation's southernmost interstate, I-10, in Louisiana and Florida. That included highways around Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lake Ponchartrain, where elevated roads and bridges are prone to freezing.

"Louisiana, if you can, just hang in there," Gov. Jeff Landry said, warning that Tuesday's "magical" snow day would dangerous Wednesday as conditions worsened.

"I would love to end this winter-weather event with the minimum amount of damage, and certainly no loss of life," Landry said.

A live camera feed from the state's Department of Transportation showed desolate stretches of interstates and highways Wednesday morning. Crews spread pallets of salt across elevated portions, and Landry thanked the state of Arkansas for sending snow plows, dump trucks, salt spreaders and semi trucks with brine tankers.

Dawn found highways and surface roads across most of Georgia deserted, with traffic cameras showing streetlights glinting off an icy glaze in many locations. The dull roar of rush hour freeway traffic was absent from suburban Atlanta. The danger of travel in a region generally unaccustomed to such weather was evident in Savannah, where it snowed overnight and a jackknifed truck closed part of the interchange between Interstate 16 and Interstate 95.

The airport in Charleston was closed, along with the massive 2 1/2 mile (4 kilometer) Ravenel Bridge that carries about 100,000 vehicles a day between the city and areas up the coast. It could be a while before the bridge reopens -- after an ice storm in 2014, crews discovered that water freezes on the bridge's cables and then falls in windshield-shattering chunks as it thaws, so they have to wait for a full melt before traffic can return.

Authorities are warning southeast Texas drivers to stay off the roads for a second day now that historic snowfall is melting, refreezing and turning into ice.

ABC13 crews were there as a driver slid back after being unable to make it up a ramp and another truck spun out multiple times on the Southwest Freeway.

By late morning, officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office posted on X, "There is still black ice on bridges, ramps and flyovers. It will be a few more hours before it's melted and not slippery."

They urged drivers to continue to stay home if possible, and to expect delays on the roadways if they venture out.

See list of Houston-area roadways closed due to icy conditions

"The Houston Fire Department has responded to an increased number of car accidents over the last 12 hours. Remember, the dangerous conditions have not passed yet! Stay home and stay safe!" the agency said on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday morning.

TxDOT crews started work last weekend to treat roads in hopes of mitigating problems.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.