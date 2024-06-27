What Thursday's presidential debate means for Texas, and how to watch

ABC's coverage of Thursday's debate will kick off with a one-hour special report called "The Race for the White House," starting at 7 p.m. on ABC13.

It's the debate we've all been waiting for.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will take the stage Thursday, and some of the biggest issues will have big implications for all of us in Texas.

Nobody would consider Texas a battleground state in this election.

"Turnout has been very low. We've seen it just in the Texas primary elections. It has been horrendous," Dr. Michael O. Adams, TSU political science professor, said. "There is this concern that people will not have an interest in this campaign and stay at home, so that's a big threat to democracy."

The topics driving this year's election, though, are undeniably Texan.

Immigration, reproductive rights, and climate change are all national issues rooted in our state.

"It's described by what I call political sectarianism, where people are just lashing out at each other," Adams explained.

With a seemingly exhausted voter base, a win tonight may be determined less by success and more by just not failing.

"You want momentum. Big mo is certainly out there, and you don't want an embarrassing gaffe," Adams said. "If you look historically at presidential debates, we've seen some embarrassing moments; the unshaven Richard Nixon sweating on the nose. We've had gaffes and it has hurt the contenders. (On Thursday), I think both candidates will be trying to maintain their poise, and be energized and answer the questions."

Then, you can watch the CNN Presidential Debate simulcast beginning at 8 p.m., followed by a post-debate analysis of the candidates and issues. Then, stay tuned for Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.

