Despite shocking finale involving Houstonian, Bayou City's 'Bachelor' run in spotlight not over

ABC7 Eyewitness News sports anchor Ryan Field, host of the popular "Playing the Field" podcast, joined ABC13's Jeff Ehling for a recap of the messy and heartbreaking finale.

Jenn Tran and Houston's own Devin Strader did not find life-long love after the lights faded on this season of "The Bachelorette," but that does not mean our city is done with the TV spotlight.

Grant Ellis is a 30-year-old day trader living here in Houston, and he is the lead in season 29 of the show.

As we reflect on the jaw-dropping end to Tran's journey, and get ready to see more of Ellis, we talked with Ryan Field, sports anchor at ABC7 Eyewitness News, our sister station in New York, for the latest scoop.

Ryan is the host of "Playing the Field: A Bachelor Podcast."

Ryan joined us live during the 9 a.m. hour on our 24/7 live channel and is just as stunned as the rest of us following the end of Tran's appearance.

But he's also just as hopeful as we all are in Ellis' search for a soulmate.

Catch all of Ryan's podcasts here.