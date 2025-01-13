West Houston man badly injured in possible road rage attack

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A west Houston man is badly injured after what he believes may have been a horrible road rage attack. The attack happened at Clay Road and Blalock Road on Thursday, January 9.

Ibrahim, who only wanted his first name used out of safety concerns, just got out of the hospital. He has eight stitches in his head, a broken jaw and had internal bleeding. But how did it all happen?

"I don't remember anything. My head broke, bleeding on my brain, my jaw broke, I can't eat," explained the 63-year-old father of three. "My eyes broke. You can ask me what happened, I don't know what happened, I want to ask that driver what happened."

Thursday was a wet, cold evening. Ibrahim was driving home from work when he says an 18-wheeler truck behind him started swerving and speeding.

Ibrahim has been a truck driver more than 40 years. When they got to a red light, he said he got out to talk to the driver. But, he said, they never spoke.

"He left me on the ground. I not even touch him. I don't even ask him one question. I need to find out why he do that," he said. "I don't know if he hit me with something metal or not. Also, I got bleeding on my brain."

Houston police tell Eyewitness News the case has been assigned to the major assaults unit, and an investigator will be following up this week. But until then, Ibrahim's daughter worries about retaliation.

"I have to be strong for my dad and our family," she said. "But at the same time, seeing your dad like that, it's very hard and I'm mad."

Ibrahim believes the truck driver may have been a contractor. He also says he doesn't know if anybody else was in the truck during the attack.

Anyone who may have information about the attack is asked to contact Houston police.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.