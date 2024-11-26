Authorities said one person received minor injuries but was treated and released on scene.

Crews responding to reports of explosion at west Houston business, fire officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking into an explosion reported in west Houston Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Cy Fair Fire Department, the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4500 Block of Brittmore when a business was testing equipment.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office told ABC13 that it appears a vessel overpressurized, exploded, and caused a loud noise.

Officials said there was no fire, but there was damage to the building and surrounding businesses.

Authorities said one person received minor injuries but was treated and released on scene.

Cy Fair ISD said there was no need for evacuations as the investigation continues.

