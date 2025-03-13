HFD crews expect office building that set fire near West Beltway to collapse

Houston fire crews said an office building that caught fire along Bellaire Boulevard and W. Sam Houston Parkway Wednesday is expected to collapse.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are still on the scene of an office building fire that started Wednesday evening in southwest Houston.

There are no more visible flames, but overnight, crews have been assessing the extent of the damage, as there is concern that the building's walls may continue to collapse.

The Houston Fire Department said the fire started at about 5:25 p.m. Wednesday at a large office building near Bellaire Boulevard and W. Sam Houston Parkway. Firefighters said it happened in an electrical panel near a stairwell, and that shifting winds brought flames through the building.

Smoke could be seen and smelled miles away on Wednesday. At one point, about 120 firefighters were working to get the fire under control.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area through Thursday morning as they anticipate the building to collapse at any moment.

HFD said there were people in the building when the fire started, but thankfully, everyone was able to get out safely.

HFD Deputy Chief Bryan Sky-Eagle told ABC13 that the water supply was their biggest challenge in fighting this fire and that it was too dangerous for them to work in once the walls started coming down.

"Once the roof started going, you could start seeing the walls buckled in. We do have a major collapse hazard, so right now, we are moving everybody out. We are stopping the attack as much as we can to move crews back. We anticipate a collapse any moment," Sky-Eagle said.

Residents in the area may have noticed a drop in water pressure since crews had to divert water to work on the fire.

About 60 CenterPoint customers in the area were without power Thursday morning after the fire department had to ask the energy provider to cut the power for safety reasons.

It's unclear how much longer crews will be at the scene, but fire crews are asking people to avoid this area as best they can.

