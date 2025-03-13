No injuries reported after 3-alarm fire in building on W. Sam Houston Parkway at Bellaire, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple crews are working to extinguish a three-alarm building fire in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Fire officials said that the fire happened in an electrical panel near a stairwell at 6689 West Sam Houston Parkway on Wednesday evening. Additionally, there are more than 120 firefighters at the scene.

According to officials, there are no reported injuries at this time. Authorities say that one firefighter has been checked out the scene as a precaution.

Details are limited to what caused the fire.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area through tomorrow morning as they anticipate the building to collapse at any moment.