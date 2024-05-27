This Week in Texas: FEMA's Houston visit, looming runoff elections, and City Hall's struggles

TEXAS (KTRK) -- On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, southeast Texas is in recovery from the past month's deadly storms. ABC13 explains how our neighbors in several counties can apply for federal disaster assistance.

City Hall is coping with a tight budget as Houston deals with the storm's aftermath. City Hall officials are hiring outside help to plan for future spending.

Then, two years after the mass shooting in Uvalde, parents are suing DPS. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez shares the newest developments.

Plus, ABC13's panel of political insiders discuss the big runoff races for seats in the Texas House and Senate on May 28.

