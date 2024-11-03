Driver pronounced dead after speeding and crashing into pond, Waller police announce

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has been pronounced dead after a speeding vehicle crashed on FM 362 and became submerged in a pond early Sunday morning, police said.

The Waller Police Department Chief said the vehicle was traveling over 120 mph at 3 a.m. when it hit an embankment, went through a fence, and landed in a pond near Cameron Road.

Authorities said they initially tried to follow the car but stopped the chase due to safety concerns. When they eventually caught up with the vehicle, they reported finding it submerged with a female driver inside.

According to the police chief, a firefighter and officer worked to pull out the woman, but she was already deceased.

Authorities have not revealed the woman's identity.