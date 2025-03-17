Houston-area woman arrested for providing illegal abortions, state attorney general's office says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials have arrested a Houston-area woman accused of illegally performing abortions in the city's northwest area.

According to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, 48-year-old Maria Rojas, who went by "Dr. Maria," was arrested in Waller County and is now charged with illegal performance of an abortion and with practicing medicine without a license.

Rojas operates several clinics in Waller, Spring, and Cypress and previously worked as a midwife.

The locations include Clinica Waller Latinoamericana, Clinica Latinoamericana Telge, and Latinoamericana Medical Clinic.

"These facilities unlawfully employed unlicensed individuals who falsely presented themselves as licensed medical professionals to provide medical treatment," Paxton said in a statement.

The state attorney general's office said procedures offered by Rojas at her clinics directly violate the Texas Human Life Protection Act.

ABC13 reached out to the Waller County District Attorney's Office, which sent the following response:

"In Waller County, we respect the sanctity of all life and expect people to follow the laws of the Great State of Texas."

In addition to the arrest, authorities said they filed for a temporary restraining order to shut down Rojas' network of clinics to prevent further illegal activity.

