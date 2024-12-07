Video shows inmate emerging from dumpster near Harris County Jail hours after escaping custody

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than three hours after escaping police custody inside the Harris County Jail's sallyport, ABC13 obtained video of an officer coming into contact with the escapee as he leaped out of a dumpster.

Daniel Douglas, 22, escaped from two Baytown police officers Thursday just after noon as they attempted to bring him into the Joint Processing Center.

ABC13 is told that the protocol is to wait for both the entrance and exit doors to close before unloading the individual. Authorities said that did not happen on Thursday with Douglas, but he was able to get away.

Officers searched the area for hours until a woman alerted a Metro police officer that she had seen him.

In the video from Blackwood Bail Bonds, the woman is heard telling the officer he is in the dumpster.

At the same time, Douglas gets out of the dumpster and runs off. An officer pursued Douglas on foot for a short time on San Jacinto, headed towards the I-10 overpass, and he was taken into custody.

His hands were noticeably not in handcuffs in the video. ABC13 has asked Baytown police if he was ever in handcuffs but has not heard back.

Douglas was being charged with aggravated assault of a family member at the time of his initial arrest. He is now also being charged with escaping arrest.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.

