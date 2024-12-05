22-year-old inmate captured after escaping custody at processing center downtown, DPS says

Inmate Daniel Eugene Douglas was captured after escaping from custody at the Harris County Joint Processing Center on San Jacinto Street, DPS says.

Inmate Daniel Eugene Douglas was captured after escaping from custody at the Harris County Joint Processing Center on San Jacinto Street, DPS says.

Inmate Daniel Eugene Douglas was captured after escaping from custody at the Harris County Joint Processing Center on San Jacinto Street, DPS says.

Inmate Daniel Eugene Douglas was captured after escaping from custody at the Harris County Joint Processing Center on San Jacinto Street, DPS says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The manhunt for an inmate who escaped from custody in downtown Houston came to an end on Thursday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told Eyewitness News that Daniel Eugene Douglas was captured just before 4 p.m.

The 22-year-old inmate was being transferred to the Harris County Joint Processing Center from the custody of the Baytown Police Department when he escaped.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the inmate took off after officers opened the vehicle door at the sallyport.

Douglas was in custody for allegations of aggravated family assault and is on probation for aggravated kidnapping in 2022.

Records show that Douglas is accused of putting an air tag in his ex-girlfriend's car and following her to a nail shop.

When she wouldn't leave with him, he allegedly shot a gun into the floor of the business.

His ex-girlfriend then left with him after being forced into her vehicle, according to charging documents.

He is accused of making her drive around Beltway 8 for an unknown amount of time and then to Austin.

Once in Austin, Douglas got a hotel room and brought her back to Houston the next day.

Douglas was charged later that year for violating the protective order by contacting the victim.

Watch ABC13's special report:

A search is underway for an inmate who escaped from custody in downtown Houston on Thursday.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.