Victims of Houston-area shooting spree shaken after bullets hit their homes and cars

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Victims of a two-month-long shooting spree in the Mission Bend and Alief areas continue to question why their homes were shot up.

Six homes were shot up a combined 11 times from April 29 to July 6, sources say.

Investigators say they managed to link the shootings together through a spent cartridge left at the July 6 shooting in Mission Bend.

Juan Galvez, 19, and Josue Umana Guzman, 18, have been charged in connection with that shooting but not in any of the others. On Friday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said that its investigation remains active.

A woman living on G Street in Alief shared surveillance footage that shows a man walking up and firing around a dozen bullets into her house and car on May 1.

She said she doesn't know the two men who've been arrested and doesn't know why they or anyone else would want to shoot up her house.

"A little bit more than half a foot next to, like, where my pillow is, where I lay my head, one of the bullets went in through there," the victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

A house in Mission Bend was shot up five times, the homeowner said. He said he also didn't know the suspects.

Last week, Eyewitness News spoke with a woman whose Mission Bend home was shot up while her elderly parents and nine-year-old daughter slept inside.

When she moved to her brother's house for safety, she said her brother's house was shot up.

"Why is this happening to me if I don't even know these guys? You know? It's been a nightmare, especially for my daughter," the woman said at the time.

Galvez and Umana Guzman were initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which comes with a possible 20-year prison sentence.

Days later, prosecutors downgraded the charges to deadly conduct, which comes with just half the possible sentence.

Investigators say they're working with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office to see if these shootings are connected to crimes under investigation there.

