Early voting begins Tuesday for the May 3 joint election

Several municipal utility district and school district-related items are on this ballot, including a $429 million referendum for Tomball ISD to pay for security updates and a new intermediate school.

Several municipal utility district and school district-related items are on this ballot, including a $429 million referendum for Tomball ISD to pay for security updates and a new intermediate school.

Several municipal utility district and school district-related items are on this ballot, including a $429 million referendum for Tomball ISD to pay for security updates and a new intermediate school.

Several municipal utility district and school district-related items are on this ballot, including a $429 million referendum for Tomball ISD to pay for security updates and a new intermediate school.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Tuesday is the start of early voting for the upcoming May 3 joint election.

This is not a city-wide election, so if you don't know already, you should check HarrisVotes.com.

Under "What's on my Ballot," you can type in your address and see if you have anything to vote on.

Early voting begins April 22 and ends April 29. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on most days.

April 22 is also the last day to apply for a mail ballot.

If you live in Friendswood, Jersey Village, Nassau Bay, or Pasadena, you have new council members to elect.

The City of Pasadena will also be electing a new mayor.

There are also several municipal utility district items on this ballot.

School district-related items are also on the ballot, including a $429 million referendum for Tomball ISD to pay for security updates and a new intermediate school.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, X and Instagram.

