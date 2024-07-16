Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick allows recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost from Beryl

HOUSTON, Texas -- In response to the widespread impact of Hurricane Beryl across Texas, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick-serving as governor while Gov. Greg Abbott is out of the country-announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost from the hurricane, according to a July 11 news release.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children is also replacing food and formula benefits lost during the hurricane, according to the release.

"The recent storms have impacted many families across the state. By providing these replacement food benefits, we will offer relief to those who need our help the most," Patrick said in the release.

The options

SNAP recipients can apply by dialing 211 and selecting option 8. SNAP receipts can also fill out and mail form H1855 to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, 78714, according to the release.

To replace food lost or destroyed, SNAP recipients must apply for replacement benefits by Aug. 8, according to the release. The replacement benefits will then be placed on their Lone Star Cards within two business days once the benefits are approved, according to the release.

The WIC program, administered by the HHSC, is replacing food and formula benefits through July 31, according to the release. Families affected can visit texaswic.org or contact 800-942-3678.

A closer look

Over 2.5 million Texans lost power due to Hurricane Beryl, leaving many residents and business owners having to discard spoiled food, Molly Regan, HHSC deputy executive commissioner of access and eligibility services, said.

"This loss was especially painful for families who rely on SNAP benefits," Regan said in the release. "Replacement food benefits will relieve some of the challenges many Texans are currently facing."

The food replacement benefits were extended to SNAP recipients in 121 counties, including the following Greater Houston-area counties:

Brazoria County

Chambers County

Fort Bend County

Galveston County

Harris County

Liberty County

Montgomery County

Waller County

To view the full list of 121 counties, visit the HHSC website.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.