Where to watch UT vs. A&M: Looking ahead to matchup this Thanksgiving weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is your place to watch the SEC this Thanksgiving weekend.

Texas is taking on Texas A &M in a matchup that will have big implications in the College Football Playoffs.

ESPN College Football Analyst Roman Harper joined Eyewitness News to talk football and give his perspective on what is sure to be a great matchup.

Harper agrees that for Texas A &M, the game at Kyle Field is the Aggies National Championship Game.

"You know they would love to play spoiler versus Texas because I am looking at Texas. They had three games all year. This is the third game, and it is big time in Kyle Field," Harper said.

You can watch the Lonestar Showdown on ABC13 on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

