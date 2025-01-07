USPS worker arrested at Academy store parking lot in Webster for allegedly passing off fake docs

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- An undercover sting by Webster police has nabbed a Houston mailman in a wide-ranging fraud and theft investigation.

In early December, Cornelius Davis, a US Postal Service employee, was arrested in the parking lot of the Webster area Academy Sports and Outdoors. He was charged with tampering with a government document.

A detailed search warrant reviewed by ABC13 shows that West had ordered online and was waiting for curbside pickup. Store management suspected he was using a stolen credit card, and called Webster police. An officer went undercover as an Academy employee and delivered the items to Davis. That's when he allegedly handed the officer a fake ID, and was then arrested.

However, the search warrant shows the Academy arrest is just part of a far-ranging investigation that is expected to yield a number of additional charges. Per the warrant, the Office of Inspector General with the US Postal Service searched both Davis' apartment as well as a storage unit. The warrant says investigators recovered numerous items and documents, even a large go-kart that they believe Davis bought with a stolen card.

In the warrant, investigators also state that Davis' phone was searched. Investigators report they found screenshots indicating pickup orders from Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods, and James Avery. The search warrant states Davis bought items with what investigators believe were stolen credit cards 40 times between November and December of 2024.

"I'm Miya from Channel 13. I'm looking for Mr. Cornelius. Cornelius Davis?" ABC13 reporter Miya Shay asked.

Eyewitness News went to the address Davis listed in his arrest record. We did not find Davis, but a man who identified himself as Davis' grandfather said, "No, he wasn't stealing no checks with the post office."

The USPS OIG says it could not comment on an ongoing investigation. Webster police say that they could not comment on camera because undercover officers are involved, but they do expect additional charges soon.

Davis, who is out on bond, could also not be reached on the phone.

