US Chemical Board releases new video and update into Watson Grinding explosion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board provided more information about what caused the massive, deadly explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing back in 2020.

The city of Houston said more than 450 homes and businesses were damaged, and three people were killed in the explosion. Many of the houses suffered extreme damage, and some were beyond repair.

CSB released a new safety video outlining its findings from the investigation of the Jan. 24, 2020, incident. The video, called "No Detection: Explosion at Watson Grinding," includes an animation of the events leading to the incident.

Authorities determined that gas was leaking from a hose when an employee turned on a light switch at the plant, igniting the gas.

The fatal propylene release and the explosion were at the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Company facility, which was located on Gessner and Clay Road near Highway 290 and Beltway 8.

Gas detection systems were in place at Watson, but they had been disconnected from a central computer system, making them useless.

The CSB says management was told - in writing - that the system wasn't working - but that they did nothing.

After the explosion, the City of Houston tightened up its regulatory and review process in the hopes that the disaster is never repeated.

Watson Grinding specialized in machining and grinding services as well as applying high-performance coatings - particularly High Velocity Oxygen Fuel, or HVOF, coating.