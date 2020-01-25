Timeline of the deadly northwest Houston explosion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whether you were awake or asleep, if you live within 15 miles of the Watson facility, you felt the explosion.Here is a timeline of the deadly blast.Explosion reported at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing in northwest Houston. Doorbell and security cameras from neighbors in the area caught the deadly blast.ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling was in the area on another story, about 13 miles away, and heard and felt the explosion.People started posting on social media saying their homes just shook, waking them up, saying it sounded like some type of explosion.We started hearing emergency responders on the radios saying alarms were dropping all over the place. There was debris in the streets.Jeff Ehling was first on the scene and live on TV right away.A little more than an hour after the explosion, we brought you our first live pictures from SkyEye as the fire was still burning.Authorities confirm at least two people died from the blast.Police later say the two victims are likely employees at Watson Grinding.Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said 180 to 190 homes have some damage.Police Chief Art Acevedo warns looters, "You will be charged, not a slap on the wrist, similar to Harvey, this is a disaster area."City of Houston sets up staging area for displaced residents at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 4703 Shadowdale Drive.