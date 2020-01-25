$1M worth of Corvettes trapped inside flattened buildings after blast

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Among those picking up the pieces after Friday's deadly explosion is the owner of Houston Corvette Service.

Gordon Andrus' business is right across the street from Watson Grinding & Manufacturing, the site of the deadly blast. Two employees at Watson were killed.

Due to the explosion, two of the buildings Andrus owns were flattened, trapping the Corvettes inside. In fact, he says the cars are worth $1 million.

"Mine are flattened. It's sitting there with about a million dollars in cars right now. We restore old Corvettes, and it's full of what used to be really nice cars," Andrus said.

No one was inside the buildings at the time of the explosion.

Andrus said he's grateful no one was hurt at his facility.



Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonexplosioncars
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friend of victim shares moments leading up to fatal explosion
Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday morning
Officials seek answers to deadly blast as investigation continues
Mayor Turner, city officials survey damage after fatal blast
Here's how you can help neighbors impacted by blast
Lawsuits already filed against company for deadly explosion
Man accused of stealing car with woman, child at airport
Show More
Houston Mayor says fatal plant explosion is a 'call to action'
Houston explosion: Company history OK, but few answers
Galveston missing monkey safely returned to owner
This new Texas-Tulips location is now open
What to know about structural damage after explosion
More TOP STORIES News