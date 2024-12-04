Deputies warn against TikTok 'door-knocking challenge' after cases hit Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Another TikTok challenge is going viral, but authorities are warning that the prank isn't so innocent.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating reports of the "door-kicking challenge."

The idea is that videos will gain traction online if users participate in kicking strangers' doors as a prank while recording for social media.

Authorities said the trend is disruptive and can lead to serious consequences.

The sheriff's office worries that homeowners may mistake the prank as an attempted burglary, leading to defensive actions that put lives at risk.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about the dangers of reckless trends on social media.

Deputies urge residents to "be vigilant and report suspicious behavior to law enforcement."

"This is not a harmless prank. It's reckless, unlawful, and could have life-altering consequences. Let's work together to keep Chambers County safe," the sheriff's office said.

