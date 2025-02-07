Flames destroy vendor stalls at same Aldine-area flea market that caught fire in August

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire at a flea market in the Aldine area in north Harris County left several vendor stalls destroyed overnight.

The fire started early Friday morning at the Tia Pancha II flea market on Airline Drive near McFarland Road.

It happened toward the back of the flea market. Video from the scene shows a whole section burned, with several stalls completely gone.

It wasn't immediately known how many vendors were impacted.

According to the Little York Fire Department, when firefighters arrived, large flames were already coming from the back of the flea market. Approximately 60 to 70 firefighters from six different departments worked together to extinguish the flames, officials said.

A worker was at the flea market when the fire started. Fortunately, officials said no one was hurt.

ABC13 spoke to a young man who said he had a churro stand at the location. He said he got a call from one of the other vendors about the fire and just wanted to come out to see what was left.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

There was another large fire at the Tia Pancha II flea market back in August 2024. Four people were hurt and several vendors were impacted.

One man told ABC13 that over $10,000 worth of electronics were damaged in the fire.

"It hurts. It hurts -- a lot of memories. I had a few items back there that are sentimental that are stored here and should've been taken home, but I figured it would be safe here," another vendor said.

