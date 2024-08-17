'It hurts': Vendors affected by N. Houston flea market fire unsure of when business will reopen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heartache continues for those who were affected after a large fire broke out at a popular Houston flea market on Friday that left four people injured.

Saturday morning after the fire, vendors returned to the Tia Plancha Flea Market on Airline and West Road, hoping the business was open to collect what they could. However, they were met with locked gates and firefighters returning to the scene as smoke continued to rise.

Little York firefighters responded to the flea market on Friday as thick, black smoke filled the air. It took crews hours to get the flames under control.

Two firefighters sustained minor burns, and two vendors suffered heat exhaustion.

ABC13 reporter Nick Natario was at the flea market and spoke to vendors who had been outside for hours, wondering when they and wondered when they would be let back inside.

One man, who did not want to be identified due to fear of management, told ABC13 that over $10,000 worth of electronics were damaged in the fire.

"I talked to a few other vendors. According to them, the owner's secretary or assistant called them and told them to meet them here around 8:30 so they could discuss it. We're still waiting," he said.

As the investigation into the fire continued, vendors said they felt helpless and were wondering about their next move.

"It hurts. It hurts-a lot of memories. I had a few items back there that are sentimental that are stored here and should've taken home, but I figured it would be safe here," another vendor said.

It is unclear how the fire broke out. ABC13 learned that the fire marshal would be back on the scene.

Vendors said that the problem could have stemmed from electrical issues; however, fire officials are investigating.