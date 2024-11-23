Qué Pasa Houston? Here are the events happening in the area this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The holidays are officially here, and that means there are plenty of lighting events in and around the city.

City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic is back this season. Houston First Corporation is teaming up with downtown Houston.

Discovery Green, the POST Houston, and more create memorable experiences for everyone. There are 12 uniquely themed locations to visit for free, and what's cool is you can hop in and off a holiday bus.

If you missed the Nutcracker Market, don't worry, here's another one for you to check out in Webster.

It's happening at The Wolf Lodge this weekend. There are many vendors, small boutiques, jewelry, and festive decor. Tickets are $5.

The skating rink over at Discovery Green is back.

This is always a fun thing to do with your family around the holidays. You can visit Discovery Green's website for details on times and pricing.

On Saturday, Houston will get a chance to give their final farewell to Chauncy Glover. He was an employee here at ABC13 for almost a decade, and he was my co-anchor and friend.

Services will be at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church from 1 to 3 p.m. ABC13 will be livestreaming those services if you did not get a chance to RSVP to the services.

